Bulgaria Switches Back to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday Morning
March 25, 2017, Saturday
On March 26 Bulgaria switches back to daylight saving time.
Clocks will be adjusted one hour forward at 3 am sharp on Sunday morning. Thus, people will sleep one hour less tonight. According to psychologists, one needs a fortnight to adapt to the new rhythm.
Daylight saving time is the practice of advancing the clocks during the summer months by one hour so that evening daylight lasts an hour longer.
