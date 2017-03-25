EU Leaders Sign New Declaration 60 years After Signature of Treaty of Rome

60 years after the signature of the Treaty of Rome the leaders of 27 EU member states, excluding Great Britain, signed today a new declaration emphasizing their commitment to renew European unity, according to BNR.



''The new declaration is of great importance for the future of the European Union'', Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said. Rumen Radev accentuated on some texts from the new document related to solidarity, cohesion policy, common security and defense.



''This declaration is important for Bulgaria for two main reasons. First, due to Bulgaria’s extremely active and well-grounded position the declaration contains specific texts about solidarity and cohesion policy as factors of steadfast development. Secondly, the declaration aims at strengthening Europe’s common security and defense, rather than protecting the EU external borders only'', President Radev further said.