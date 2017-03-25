France and Germany Tell UK to Expect No Brexit Favours

EU powerhouses France and Germany on Saturday warned Britain to expect no favours from Brussels once negotiations on the terms of Brexit finally get under way next week, writes The Local.



British Prime Minister Theresa May, who decided not to attend the bloc's 60th anniversary summit in Rome, is due to formally notify Brussels of Britain's intention to leave on Wednesday, kick starting up to two years of discussions.



"Some things are not for sale," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters, saying Britain would not be granted any concessions which undermined the free movement of goods, people, services and capital within the European single market.



French President Francois Hollande said every effort would be made to ensure the divorce was amicable, but also warned that some pain was inevitable.



"It was Theresa May who chose not be here and it was the British who chose to take another path but we have to maintain good relations. France is very connected to the UK'', said, Hollande reiterated that a country leaving the European Union could not be seen to have benefited from the move.