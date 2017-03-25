Number of Tourists Visiting Pamporovo Increases with Over 30%

March 25, 2017, Saturday
The number of tourists visiting Bulgaria’s ski resort Pamporovo has increased with over 30% during the current winter season, announced BNR.

The ski season will continue until Easter and will be closed officially with free of charge ski lift services on April 17.

According to the company which manages Pamporovo and Mechi Chal ski zones, the number of Irish, Romanian and Israeli tourists visiting that Bulgarian winter resort has seen a significant increase this year. 

