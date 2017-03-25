The Traffic Along the Border with Turkey is Normal

Bulgaria: The Traffic Along the Border with Turkey is Normal EPA/BGNES

The traffic along the border with Turkey is normal, there is no crowding of buses or cars. This was reported  from the press office of Chief Directorate 'Border Police'.

The activity of the checkpoints was not interrupted during the night in both directions, the traffic is normal.

On the three checkpoints - 'Kapitan Andreevo', 'Malko Tarnovo' and 'Lesovo' there are no blockades.

