Two Charged Over Arms Supply to French Airport Attacker
World | March 25, 2017, Saturday // 11:39| Views: | Comments: 0
EPA/BGNES
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
French anti-terrorism judges have charged two men suspected of involvement in supplying a weapon to the gunman killed at Paris's Orly airport after attacking soldiers, a judicial source said Saturday, AFP reports.
French anti-terrorism judges have charged two men suspected of involvement in supplying a weapon to the gunman killed at Paris's Orly airport after attacking soldiers, a judicial source said Saturday, AFP reports.
The two suspects, aged 30 and 43, were charged Friday for "association with terrorist criminals" over the March 18 attack, the source said. The younger one was also charged with arms possession in relation to a terrorist plot. They were both held in custody
- » Theresa May to Announce UK Will Reclaim its Waters For British Fishermen
- » Polish PM Heading Off to EU Summit, Warns Against Two-Speed Europe
- » Two More People Have Been Arrested After the Attack in London
- » Brazil Official Statement After Several Countries Have Banned Imports of Meat
- » Erdogan Says Turkey will Review EU Ties ‘From A to Z’
- » UK Police: Man Injured In Attack on Parliament Has Died
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)