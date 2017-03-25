Two Charged Over Arms Supply to French Airport Attacker

March 25, 2017
Bulgaria: Two Charged Over Arms Supply to French Airport Attacker EPA/BGNES

French anti-terrorism judges have charged two men suspected of involvement in supplying a weapon to the gunman killed at Paris's Orly airport after attacking soldiers, a judicial source said Saturday, AFP reports.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 43, were charged Friday for "association with terrorist criminals" over the March 18 attack, the source said. The younger one was also charged with arms possession in relation to a terrorist plot. They were both held in custody

Orly, France
