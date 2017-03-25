Bulgarians Living Abroad Should Fill in Declarations If They Are Not Included in the Electoral Rolls

Bulgarians Living Abroad Should Fill in Declarations If They Are Not Included in the Electoral Rolls

Bulgarian citizens living abroad who want to cast their ballots at the March 26 early elections, but were not included in the electoral rolls, should fill in the necessary declarations at the polling stations, announced BNR.

 The Central Election Commission has assured that the section election commissions have been instructed to prevent forming of long queues in front of the polling stations. In Germany 13 polling stations in 8 cities were opened only.

However, due to the high number of applications for voting the Bulgarian Elections and Referendums in Germany informal group expects large piling of people in front of the polling stations in that country.

The spokesperson of the Central Election Commission Alexander Andreev told the Bulgarian National Radio that should any problems occur during the elections, CEC is ready to respond to every single case. 

elections, abroad, Central Election Commission
