Theresa May to Announce UK Will Reclaim its Waters For British Fishermen
Theresa May is expected to announce within weeks that the UK will reclaim its waters for British fishermen by pulling out of a deal that pre-dates the EU, The Telegraph writes.
The Prime Minister will take Britain out of the 1964 London convention which allows European fishing vessels to access waters six to twelve nautical miles from British shores.
Pulling out of agreement would mean a clean slate for British fisherman after Brexit, although the Government could seek to secure a new deal during the negotiations.
Brexit will spell the end of the hated Common Fisheries Policy and enable the UK to assert control over its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
But Mrs May will also need to serve a notice period of two years to exit the 1964 agreement.
Sources at the Environment Department said that because of the notice period, "there is a logic" to withdrawing at the same time the Government invokes Article 50.
Mrs May has informed the European council that she will trigger Brexit on Wednesday 29 March.
- » Polish PM Heading Off to EU Summit, Warns Against Two-Speed Europe
- » Belgian Police Prevent Terrorist Act in Antwerpen
- » Greece Not To Accept Back Refugees From Germany
- » Armed Police Raid on Birmingham Home Linked to Westminster Attack
- » Eiffel Tower Went Dark at Midnight For London Victims
- » London Attack: Police Officer Among Four Dead In Terror Attack In Westminster (Updated)