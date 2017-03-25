Special Olympics Athletes Back From Austria with 9 Medals

Bulgaria: Special Olympics Athletes Back From Austria with 9 Medals photo: EPA/BGNES

Chair of Special Olympics Bulgaria Tatyana Yancheva voiced to media that the Bulgarian athletes with intellectual difficulties had won at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017 a total of 9 medals, 4 of them gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze ones.

The sport persons of Special Olympics Bulgaria had taken before 5 medals at Nagano 2005, 6 at Idaho 2009 and 12 at PyeongChang 2013, Mrs. Yancheva resumed.

