Special Olympics Athletes Back From Austria with 9 Medals
Sports | March 25, 2017, Saturday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: EPA/BGNES
Chair of Special Olympics Bulgaria Tatyana Yancheva voiced to media that the Bulgarian athletes with intellectual difficulties had won at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017 a total of 9 medals, 4 of them gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze ones.
The sport persons of Special Olympics Bulgaria had taken before 5 medals at Nagano 2005, 6 at Idaho 2009 and 12 at PyeongChang 2013, Mrs. Yancheva resumed.
