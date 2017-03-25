Orthodox Bulgaria Celebrates Annunciation

Today we mark the great feast of the Annunciation (Blagoveshtenie), the glory of the gospel that Archangel Gabriel told the Blessed Virgin Mary - that she will give birth to the Son of God, the expected Savior of mankind.
The feat is established in the Orthodox Church in the 7th century, but it is celebrated by most basic Christian denominations. It is also marked as the Day of the Mother and of motherhood, of compassion and empathy; it is believed appropriate to show compassion to orphans and poor people.

People  believe that on Blagovets the skies open, just as it did when Archangel Gabriel came down to bring Mary the happy tidings. That is why on this day people look up to the skies, to see again the wonder and extend their wishes for good health and luck.

On Blagovets there should be fish on the table, a festive loaf of bread and honey. This is the name day of all named Blaga, Blago, Blagovest, Blagovesta and Blagoy among others.

