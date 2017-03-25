It Is Election Silence Day in Bulgaria
It is a day of refection in Bulgaria today before the early Parliamentary elections on March 26.
According to the decrees of the Electoral Code, political propaganda is strictly forbidden on the election silence day and those who violate the law are subject to sanctions.
Candidates from 13 political parties, 9 coalitions and 21 initiative committees are to compete for 240 seats at the next National Assembly. Bulgarians living in 70 other countries worldwide will be able to vote at the early elections.
Over 19,000 applications for voting were filed in Turkey. 5,300 Bulgarians living in Great Britain, 3,000 Bulgarians in Spain, 2,800 Bulgarians in the USA, 2,750 Bulgarians in Germany and 1,418 in Greece filed applications for voting for the forthcoming early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria.
