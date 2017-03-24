Urgent Sitting With PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov Due To Border Blockades

Bulgaria: Urgent Sitting With PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov Due To Border Blockades

PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov had an urgent sitting with the interior minister, the SANS chair and the chief prosecutor due to the complicated situation at the border checkpoints, blocked by protesters, announced from BNR.

 The participants in the meeting were solid that the free movement across the state border should be immediately guaranteed in compliance with the national and international law.

If this thing doesn’t happen after numerous appeals towards the protesters, the police will have to follow the law, the governmental press service warns.

