Chief of Road Infrastructure Agency Resigns

March 24, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Chief of Road Infrastructure Agency Resigns

The chief of the Road Infrastructure Agency has tendered in his resignation, announced sources of iNews.

Pirin Penchev was appointed Chairman of the Board of directors a month and a half ago by the interim government.

The Road Infrastructure agency has not confirmed the information.

 

