14,000 Police Officers to Guard Polls
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The National Police Chief Directorate voiced to media that a total of 14,000 uniformed police officers are to be deployed across Bulgaria during the early parliamentary election on March 26, according to BNR.
The National Police Chief Directorate voiced to media that a total of 14,000 uniformed police officers are to be deployed across Bulgaria during the early parliamentary election on March 26, according to BNR.
There are going to be 7,319 election spots with a total of 12,294 poll stations. The police assure that these are the common measures for such an event.
- » Leader of GERB: Bulgaria Must be More Stable Than Ever
- » Protest of Animal Breeders Will be Organised Next Week in Front of Ministry of Agriculture and Food
- » The Election Campaign is Ending
- » Gallup International: Five+One Party Could Enter Parliament
- » President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Does Not Give or Accept Lessons on Democracy
- » Border Checkpoints With Turkey Blocked Again By Protests Due to "Voting Tourism''
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)