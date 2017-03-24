14,000 Police Officers to Guard Polls

The National Police Chief Directorate voiced to media that a total of 14,000 uniformed police officers are to be deployed across Bulgaria during the early parliamentary election on March 26, according to BNR.

There are going to be 7,319 election spots with a total of 12,294 poll stations. The police assure that these are the common measures for such an event.

