Leader of GERB: Bulgaria Must be More Stable Than Ever

''Our ideology is that everyone in Bulgaria is equal and has access to all posts when meeting the requirements. This is what Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB) the leader of GERB Boiko Borisov said during the closing of CEDB’s election campaign in Sofia.



He explained that there were Bulgarian Muslims among CEDB’s magistrates, mayors, and MP.



“They are a bridge, and not a dividing line, as others attempt to do,” Boiko Borisov commented.



“This is a monstrous thing, what could happen to Bulgaria. I appeal to those who attempt to do it and I have not believed that they could act in such an ugly fashion,” he explained.



“On Monday, the state must be more stable than ever. We have a neighbour which scares every day not only Bulgaria, but the entirety of Europe,” Borisov stressed.