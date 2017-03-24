On 25th March, the Earth Hour campaign will be marked for the 10th time by turning off electricity at 20:30 Bulgarian time, and this year a night climb of Cherni Vrah is also organised, as well as other initiatives at Bulgarian municipalities.



“To a large degree, both in Bulgaria and around the world, iconic buildings will turn off their front lights. The idea is that, by doing a modest action, anyone could take part in solving the global problem of climate change. The campaign has been the biggest global initiative for 10 years now, continuing more than it was initially planned, and turned into a symbol of activism, a symbol of taking action, symbol of communion and participation of the people. According to our data, 2-3 billion people from nearly 200 countries actively mark the Earth Hour,” explained Georgi Stefanov, climate change expert at WWF, according to Focus News.



He also said that in the past years the campaign changed its focus, and allowed for various local levels to form small sub-topics for solving ecological problems.