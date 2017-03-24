Polish PM Heading Off to EU Summit, Warns Against Two-Speed Europe

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło has spoken out against a two-speed Europe as she prepared to head off to a EU summit in Italy marking the 60th anniversary of the bloc's founding Treaty of Rome.

“Talk of various speeds in the EU will not bring the expected results. It will only even more strongly serve to destroy cooperation and not to deepen it,” Szydło said in a televised address on Thursday evening.

She added: “We have to do everything possible to make sure that there are no further exits”.

The EU summit on Saturday is to issue a Rome Declaration, mapping out a vision of the future after Brexit - Britain’s divorce from the bloc.

Szydło warned earlier on Thursday that Warsaw will not accept the Rome Declaration if it does not address issues that are a priority for Poland.