Protest of Animal Breeders Will be Organised Next Week in Front of Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Next week, a protest of animal breeders will be organised in front of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, said Ivan Chalakov, Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian National Animal Breeding Association (NABA), according to Focus News.



Today, the animal breeders blocked main road E-79 for five minutes in the region of Zheleznitsa. “We blocked the main road E-79 for 5 minutes, but cars gathered. Imagine what would happen if we block it for 2 hours – we will paralyse the whole transit in the region,” Chalakov stressed.



Each week, protests must be organised until the animal breeders’ problems are solved, he believed.





“We protested against the issued order of Minister Hristo Bozukov, which stopped measure 11 and measure 1, against Regulation 3 of livestock, because of which between 600,000 and 800,000 sheep will not receive subsidy. We also demand to stop the money given for geese, ornithological areas, etc. as under these schemes there are candidates and money continue to be given,” he explained. Ivan Chalakov noted that through these schemes, funds were drained which were intended for agriculture. According to him, the minister could cancel the order or change it and issue a new one.



Additionally, it will be decided on what day exactly the protest in Sofia will take place next week, as it depends on the farmers’ preparedness. Chalakov also said that transit in the region of Zheleznitsa is already restored.