The Election Campaign is Ending

At 00:00 Bulgarian time, the election campaign officially ends before the elections for Bulgaria’s 44th parliament take place on Sunday, March 26.



Saturday is a day for reflection, and agitation is prohibited.



Tomorrow, the final number of polling stations in the country will become known.



Voting on March 26 abroad will take place in a total of 371 stations in 70 countries. A record-breaking number of applications to vote abroad were received from Turkey – over 19,000, but the Election code allows for only 35 stations to be opened. The ballots for the elections are already at the regional administrations, where they are to be stored by Saturday evening.



Police already started checks on the security of polling stations.



Over 7.5 million ballots were printed for the extraordinary parliamentary vote in Bulgaria. Over 360,000 will be sent to Bulgarian citizens abroad. The monitoring of the election process outside the country will be done by observers, representatives of political powers, and advocates who will report to the Central Election Commission (CEC). The option of “I do not support anyone” is retained in the ballot, and there will be preferential vote as well.