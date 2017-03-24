BNB: Deposits Increased By Over 7% in February

In February, 2017 broad money increased annually by 7.3% compared to 7.6% annual growth in January, 2017, according to the Bulgarian National Bank.

At the end of February 2017, deposits of the non-government sector were BGN 68.368B or 71.8% of GDP, increasing annually by 7.1%.

Deposits of Non-Financial corporations were 20% of GDP at the end of February, 2017. Compared to the same month of the previous year they increased by 7.9%.

Deposits of financial corporations increased by 15.5% annually in February, 2017 and at the end of the month they reached 4% of GDP.

Net domestic assets were BGN 48.674B at the end of February and they decreased by 4.2% compared to the same period of 2016.

At the end of February, 2017, claims on loans to the non-government sector amounted to BGN 50.742B or 53.3% of GDP. They increased annually by 3.4% in February, 2017 compared to 3.1% annual increase in January 2017.

Furthermore, in February, 2017, loans to Non-Financial corporations increased by 1.8% and at the end of the month amounted to BGN 30.561B or 32.1% of GDP.

For the same period, loans for house purchases were increased by 2% and consumer loans amounted to BGN 7.317B and compared to February, 2016 they increased by 3%.

On an annual basis other loans increased by 73.9% and reached BGN 1.209B, including loans for education and health care.

Loans granted to financial corporations were BGN 1.504 billion at the end of February 2017 (1.6% of GDP).

Compared to February 2016, they increased by 25.9% (26.5% annual growth in January 2017.