President Radev to Participate in Ceremony Marking 60th Anniversary of the Treaties of Rome
On March 25 Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will participate in a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, which set the beginning of the creation of the European Union.
The ceremony, which will be attended by State and Government leaders of the Member States, will start at 10:00 in the City Hall of Rome (Il Campidoglio), the press secretariat of the head of state reported, quoted by BNR.
Today the Bulgarian President and State and Government leaders of the EU countries will attend the audience given by Pope Francis, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome.
