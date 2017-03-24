Gallup International: Five+One Party Could Enter Parliament

Gallup International: Five+One Party Could Enter Parliament

Five plus one party could enter parliament, as there are 5 parties that would enter for sure, while the Reformist Bloc coalition is at the 4-percent threshold, the "Gallup" sociological agency says, quoted by BNR.

27.1 percent of those who have decided to vote said they would support GERB, while 26.5% would vote for the Bulgarian Socialist Party BSP.

Whether BSP or GERB will win the elections depends on the behavior of Bulgarians in the last hours before the vote, pollsters from the agency point out.

Third after GERB and BSP come the United Patriots who could win 12.3 percent of the votes. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) will have about 9.7%, "Volya" - 8, 2 percent and the Reformist Bloc - 3.8 per cent.

 

