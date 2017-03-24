President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Does Not Give or Accept Lessons on Democracy

''Bulgaria does not give, but also does not accept lessons on democracy, especially from countries that do not respect the rule of law'', the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev told reporters, asked to comment on the words of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to which our country was exerting pressure on Turks living in it before the elections.

"Every politician must learn the lessons of history and geography. I want to assure you that the elections in Bulgaria will take place in a calm atmosphere. Bulgaria is a European country that is led by its laws, not by foreign emotions," the head of state added, according to BNR.



President Radev paid a visit to an event on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Greece. He started his statement to reporters with a greeting for the neighboring country.