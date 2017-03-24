Two More People Have Been Arrested After the Attack in London
World | March 24, 2017, Friday // 12:00| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two more people have been arrested over Wednesday's terror attack in London, police said on Friday, also giving the attacker's birth name as Adrian Russell and appealing to the public for information about him, AFP reports.
Two more people have been arrested over Wednesday's terror attack in London, police said on Friday, also giving the attacker's birth name as Adrian Russell and appealing to the public for information about him, AFP reports.
"We have made two further significant arrests overnight," counter-terrorism commander Mark Rowley said, confirming that after one woman was released, there were now nine people in total in custody over the incident.
- » Brazil Official Statement After Several Countries Have Banned Imports of Meat
- » Erdogan Says Turkey will Review EU Ties ‘From A to Z’
- » UK Police: Man Injured In Attack on Parliament Has Died
- » U.S. Senate to Vote on Montenegro's NATO Membership
- » Former Russian Deputy Shot in Kiev
- » Belgian Police Prevent Terrorist Act in Antwerpen
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)