Bulgaria: Two More People Have Been Arrested After the Attack in London

Two more people have been arrested over Wednesday's terror attack in London, police said on Friday, also giving the attacker's birth name as Adrian Russell and appealing to the public for information about him, AFP reports.

"We have made two further significant arrests overnight," counter-terrorism commander Mark Rowley said, confirming that after one woman was released, there were now nine people in total in custody over the incident.

