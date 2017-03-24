Brazil Official Statement After Several Countries Have Banned Imports of Meat

On Wednesday several countries have banned imports of Brazilian meat after police raided several meat producers last Friday for allegedly doling out bribes to inspectors to certify meat that was either rotten or tainted with salmonella.



''Brazil ranks among the biggest animal protein exporters in the world, and the standards of excellence of our products rate among the best of the world. High quality Brazilian meat and meat products are exported to more than 150 countries '', is said in their statement to the Committee on Sanitary and Phytossanitary Measures of the World Trade Organization.

According to it, on Friday, 17 the Brazilian Federal Police unveiled an investigation on irregular practices involving certification of meat and meat products by staff members of the Ministry of Agriculture in 21 meat processing facilities that handle beef, poultry and pork products.



‘’The Brazilian regulatory system is among the most frequently and strictly audited and monitored worldwide. It meets the requirements of several highly demanding markets and includes additional periodic inspections, monitoring and internal and external auditing based on risk assessment’’, is written also at the statement.

‘’Since the unveiling of the investigations, several measures have been taken. The main concern and commitment is to ensure the safety and quality of the products. All relevant Brazilian governmental agencies are working together to clarify the matters under investigation and address any concerns that may be raised by our trading partners.’’