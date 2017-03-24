Border Checkpoints With Turkey Blocked Again By Protests Due to "Voting Tourism''

The traffic at border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo will be blocked again today by protests held by United Patriots against the so-called ‘’voting tourism’’ from Turkey.



After the protests on Tuesday the activists from United Patriots, VMRO, The National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) and Attack party are warning today to close effectively the border crossings Kapitan Andreevo, Lesovo and Malko Tarnovo and the reason according to their words is that the previous protests did not give the expected results.

''The warning blocade on Tuesday was not understood neither from the Bulgarian government nor from the Turkish one. Buses are becoming more and on Friday and Saturday they will be hundreds. We need to prove that in Bulgaria there are patriots, there are civil society’’, announced on his Facebook page the deputy chairman of VMRO and leader of the list of the United Patriots in Rousse Iskren Veselinov.



Bilal Kılıç, a representative for the Democrats for Responsibility, Freedom and Tolerance Party (DOST), said that what happened at the border earlier in the week was a provocation.

"It was definitely a wrong thing according to international law. Our voters are determined to cast their votes," he said.

''The beginning of the blockades will be at 11.00 and this time it won’t be just a few hours'', according to the words of the protesters.