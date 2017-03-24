Erdogan Says Turkey will Review EU Ties ‘From A to Z’

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has once again vowed to re-examine all political and administrative ties with the EU, after a constitutional referendum in April.

He warned that any review of Ankara’s relations with Europe would include a deal to curb illegal migration to the bloc.

“We can continue our economic relations with the European Union, Erdoğan said, but we may need to review our political and administrative ties. We will sit down and talk with our government and review everything from A to Z.”



Erdoğan’s latest words came a day after he said Europeans would not be able to walk safely on the streets if they kept up their current attitude towards Turkey. That drew a furious response from Brussels which summoned the Turkish ambassador on Thursday to explain the comments.

Ties between Ankara and EU countries, notably Germany and the Netherlands, have nosed dived recently after several referendum campaign rallies were cancelled in those countries. The events were designed to woo ethnic Turkish voters ahead of the key referendum vote to change the constitution and expand the president’s powers.