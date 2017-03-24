Seven Agencies to Make Exit Poll on the Day of Snap Elections in Bulgaria

Seven agencies will make the exit poll on the day of early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria on March 26, announced from the Central Election Commission (CEC).



The agencies are: "Alpha Research", "Gallup International Balkan", "AFIS", "Exacta Research Group", "Sova 5" and "Market Links". They performed a parallel counting and during the presidential election in the country in November. For the parliamentary vote has registered and the Institute for Social Research and Marketing "MBMD."