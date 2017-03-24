UK Police: Man Injured In Attack on Parliament Has Died
A man injured in Wednesday's attack on Britain's parliament in London has died, police said on Thursday, cited by Reuters.
The death brings the total number of victims to four. The killer himself, named earlier by the police as British-born Khalid Masood, was also killed in the attack.
Police said the victim was a 75-year-old man who was being treated in hospital.
