Farm Protests are Expected Again in Various Parts of Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 24, 2017, Friday
Farm protests are expected today in different parts of the country. Breeders from different organizations will block main roads in Bulgaria and continue their protests, according to BNR.

The branch organization "United Bulgarian breeders' announced that the protests will be on four main points - the "Danube Bridge "- Rousse border checkpoint, Captain Petko Voyvoda ",on the road Lovech - Varna and the main road E-79 near railway tunnel.

Their demands are still the same - for immediate payment of EU subsidies. Farmers also believe that there is selective transfer of EU funds in Bulgaria.


 

 

 

 

