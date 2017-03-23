New Europe: EU Sees Transport Investment Opportunities in Bulgaria

European Union Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc will discuss transport investment in the Balkan country on March 23-24, during a conference in Sofia, which brings together public and private institutions involved in transport financing and planning, New Europe reports.



The objective of the event is to help countries in the region to make the best use of the opportunities offered by the Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe to enhance their transport network, the Commission said in a press release on March 23.



Boosting infrastructure investment is also vital to stimulate the recent economic recovery and better integrate the region to the internal market, important priorities of the Juncker Commission.



“Public grants will not be enough to deliver on our vision for seamless, intelligent and sustainable mobility. With the Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe, we want to offer innovative solutions such as blending funds to mobilise additional private financing,” Bulc said.



“This is particularly important in the cohesion countries where we still need more work to bridge the infrastructure investment gap with other parts of Europe. Boosting investment is also vital to strengthen the region’s competitiveness and stimulate the recent economic recovery”.