Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Up By 92% in January

Foreign direct investments in Bulgaria during the first month of the year are up by almost 92 percent on a yearly basis, reaching EUR 54M, Stamen Yanev, CEO of InvestBulgarian Agency said for the Bulgarian National Radio.



Eight projects worth a total of EUR 156M have been certified since the beginning of the year, with the potential of creating 3,800 new jobs nationally.



These projects are in the spheres of the manufacture of car components for big motor concerns, high tech and healthcare.