Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Up By 92% in January

Business » FINANCE | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 20:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Up By 92% in January

Foreign direct investments in Bulgaria during the first month of the year are up by almost 92 percent on a yearly basis, reaching EUR 54M, Stamen Yanev, CEO of InvestBulgarian Agency said for the Bulgarian National Radio.

Eight projects worth a total of EUR 156M have been certified since the beginning of the year, with the potential of creating 3,800 new jobs nationally.

These projects are in the spheres of the manufacture of car components for big motor concerns, high tech and healthcare. 

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investment, Stamen Yanev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria