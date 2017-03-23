Belgian Police Prevent Terrorist Act in Antwerpen

Belgian security forces have prevented a terrorist attack in the country’s most populous city Antwerpen, announced Mayor Bart De Wever.

A man who tried to mow down pedestrians with a car in one of the central streets of the city has been arrested. The car was moving at high speed and people attempted to jump aside on the pavements.

According to information of the local authorities, the police managed to catch him near a parking lot before anyone got hurt.

The police have not revealed the identity of the man but describe him as being of North African origin and dressed in camouflage clothes.

The car had French registration plates.

The area is still cut off by the police.

A few days ago, a video from the central station in Antwerpen containing threats on behalf of ISIS whose authenticity has not been confirmed yet was circulated on the Internet.