Erdogan Accuses Bulgaria of Unacceptable Pressure on Turks Before Elections

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has criticised Bulgaria sharply for pressuring Turkish people in the country before the parliamentary elections and this is “unacceptable” to Ankara. The tension between the two countries is escalating on the eve of the vote, reported Reuters.

“I call on Bulgaria. I call on our relatives and brothers there. We are seriously worried to see and hear that pressure is being exercised there,” said Erdogan at a press conference in the Turkish capital.

“On the one hand, you say you have a democracy but, on the other hand, you exercise pressure on the Turks. This is unacceptable. On the one hand, you talk about the legal framework of the EU but, on the other hand, you do exactly the opposite. This must not happen.”

 

 

