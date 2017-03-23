GERB's Borisov To Sue BSP's Ninova

GERB’s chairman Boyko Borisov is initiating a law suit against the chairwoman of BSP Korneliya Ninova. Borisov’s suit against Ninova is because of her statement regarding Borisov – “You are a thief”, made on Thursday morning on Nova TV, announced GERB.

With this statement, Ninova is damaging the honour and dignity of Boyko Borisov and breaking the law.

At the moment, Borisov’s lawyers are drafting the legal suit which will be submitted to the Sofia City Court by the end of the working day on Thursday.

The funds ruled by the court will be donated to charity by Boyko Borisov.

