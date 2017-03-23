Alpha Research: 2.6 % Lead for GERB Over BSP
The most recent study of Alpha Research Group sociological agency forecasts a gap of 2.6 percent between GERB and Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, according to BNR.
31.7 percent of those who have decided to vote would cast their ballot for GERB, while 29.1 percent say they would vote for BSP.
According to the same survey, the "United Patriots Coalition will get 8.9% while DPS - 8.4% of the vote.
The fifth participant in the next parliament with 6.8 percent support will be the Volya (''Will'') Party.
Rightist Reformist Bloc coalition is on the edge of the 4-percent threshold to enter parliament, according to the poll.
