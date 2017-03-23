ISIS Claims Responsibility for London Attack

ISIS Claims Responsibility for London Attack

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist act in London, reported Reuters, citing an information agency close to the jihadists.

The victims of the terrorist attack in London are 4, including the attacker who was shot by police, announced the chief of the anti-terrorist services Mark Rowley. 29 people remain in hospital and the condition of 7 of them is critical.

Rowley confirmed the information that there has been a search in a Birmingham apartment. The investigators believe that this is where the Hyundai car with which the attacker mowed down tens of people at the Westminster Bridge was rent from. The car was rent from an Enterprise branch last Thursday.

“Police and detectives worked all night and managed to search six addresses and made seven arrests. The operations in Birmingham and other parts of the country continue.”

So far, authorities believe that the attacker acted alone and was “inspired by international terrorism” but refuse to disclose his identity while the investigation is ongoing.

The police have no information about other threats to public security, underlined Rowley.

