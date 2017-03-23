Greece Fourth Largest Investor in Bulgaria for 2016

Greece is the fourth largest investor in Bulgaria after Austria, Holland and Germany for 2016.

According to a report of the Greek Embassy, the total value of Greek investments in Bulgaria in 2016 was EUR 2.5 B, compared to EUR 2.4 B in 2015.

Bi-lateral trade reported a 7% increase in the exports of Bulgarian goods and a 3.5 % slump in Greek exports to Bulgaria.

The increase for Bulgaria is due to exports to Greece of electricity, wheat, sunflower oil, chicken meat, clothes and cheese.

The data showed that direct foreign investments in Bulgaria in the last quarter of 2016 amounted to EUR 38.7 B. The largest investments came from Luxembourg – nearly EUR 136 M. Holland ranked second with EUR 128 M, followed by Great Britain with EUR 118 M.