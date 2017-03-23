President Rumen Radev Expressed His Condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Bulgarian president Rumen Radev sent a letter with his condolences to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, in relation to the terrorist act in London, the press secretariat of the head of state announced.



“With deep sorrow I received the news about the horrific act of terror, which led to the loss of innocent lives,” President Radev stated.



The Bulgarian head of state expressed on the behalf of the Bulgarian nation and his own behalf the deepest condolences for the relatives of victims, and hopes for quick recovery of those injured.



“Such manifestations of hatred and violence are completely unacceptable and cannot be justified by any argument. The Republic of Bulgaria categorically and strongly condemns this attack against the foundations of moral and humanity,” the letter of President Rumen Radev reads.



The head of state stressed that this staggering act showed that we must remain united and resolute in fighting terror, and that it is our common duty to work towards building a more secure and peaceful world.



“I am convinced that you will remain steadfast in your effort to promptly reveal the ones responsible of this inhumane deed, and for them to bear the full extent of the law,” the letter of President Radev to Queen Elizabeth II also reads.