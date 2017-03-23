Stefka Kostadinova Re-Elected As BOC Chairwoman
Sports | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Stefka Kostadinova has been re-elected as chairwoman of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) for a fourth consecutive mandate.
The record-holder in the high jump for women, who will turn 52 on Saturday, was the only candidate for the post. She received 49 votes “for” and two votes “against”.
Kostadinova became chairwoman of BOC on November 11, 2005 and has never lost the nomination since then.
The composition of the Executive Bureau of the Olympic Committee is being voted now.
- » Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama With 3rd Consecutive Victory in Osaka
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Squanders 4 Match Balls at Indian Wells
- » Bulgarian Stanimir Belomazhev Achieves Historical gold
- » Levski-CSKA Football Game Affects Sofia Traffic
- » Bulgarian Boxers Scoop 4 Gold Titles at Strandzha Tournament
- » Bulgaria's New Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble Scoops 1st Title
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)