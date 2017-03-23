Stefka Kostadinova Re-Elected As BOC Chairwoman

Stefka Kostadinova Re-Elected As BOC Chairwoman

Stefka Kostadinova has been re-elected as chairwoman of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) for a fourth consecutive mandate.

The record-holder in the high jump for women, who will turn 52 on Saturday, was the only candidate for the post. She received 49 votes “for” and two votes “against”.

Kostadinova became chairwoman of BOC on November 11, 2005 and has never lost the nomination since then.

The composition of the Executive Bureau of the Olympic Committee is being voted now.

