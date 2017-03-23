28 Migrants Found in Burning Truck in Bulgaria

Twenty-eight migrants were found in a burning truck near the village of Rezovo close to the Bulgarian - Turkish border, according to BNR.

The burning truck was discovered near a forest road. It had Sofia registration plates and was loaded with gravel. The fire was extinguished by a team of three firefighters. It was the cab of the truck that was burning.

After the fire was put out firefighters discovered a secret compartment, where 28 migrants who illegally crossed the border of Bulgaria, were found. They were not hurt by the fire. The driver of the truck fled the accident and has not been found yet.