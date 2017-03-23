Greece Not To Accept Back Refugees From Germany

World » EU | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 13:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Greece Not To Accept Back Refugees From Germany

Greece will not accept back refugees from Germany who have been refused asylum, stated Greek Foreign minister Nikos Kotzias before the meeting with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Athens.

“I do not see Greece having the capacity and the financial resources to accept refugees who are sent back from northern EU member-states. There are certain EU members which think that they can use Southern Italy and Greece as a warehouse and settle refugees there,” said Kotzias. This is not European mentality.

At the same time, Kotzias said that his country will not be able to manage if there is a new increase in the number of refugees this year.

Greece has shown great humanity in admitting refugees. But a new wave of refugees this summer will crush us. Greece is on the brink of its capabilities.”

With respect to EU member-states, Kotzias made a serious request: “We urgently need more support from EU member-states in order to overcome the migrant crisis. Most European countries accept too few refugees from us and help with the processing of the procedure for the granting of asylum is merely a small part of what was promised.”

