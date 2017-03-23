Conference in Sofia to Promote Investment in Transport

A regional conference to promote investments in the transport sector is held today in the Bulgarian capital city, announced from BNR.



The conference is under the auspices of the European Commission and the Ministry of Transport and with the participation of European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc.



The discussions involve representatives of the Commission, Bulgarian institutions, the public sector and businesses.



The EC would present an invitation for proposals that could attract 1 billion euros in addition to private initiatives aimed at key transport projects.