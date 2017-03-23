Mihail Konstantinov: Bulgaria's Election System is Fully Protected

There are attempts to interfere in our internal affairs but I am fully convinced that these will not be successful, like they have been unsuccessful so far, stated the chairman of the Board of Directors of the venture Information Services Mihail Konstantinov.

Konstantinov pointed out that there will probably be blocked sites during these elections as well but this will not affect the processing of results.

“Our election system is fully protected because it does not use electronic transfer of data! Even if the entire Internet disappears and there are power cuts in our counting centres, we will process the results and we will count them correctly.”

Between 3.5 and 4 million people are expected to vote, commented Konstantinov. He expects problems with the large constituencies where the preferential lists are several and processing is slower.