Mihail Konstantinov: Bulgaria's Election System is Fully Protected

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mihail Konstantinov: Bulgaria's Election System is Fully Protected BGNES

There are attempts to interfere in our internal affairs but I am fully convinced that these will not be successful, like they have been unsuccessful so far, stated the chairman of the Board of Directors of the venture Information Services Mihail Konstantinov.

Konstantinov pointed out that there will probably be blocked sites during these elections as well but this will not affect the processing of results.

“Our election system is fully protected because it does not use electronic transfer of data! Even if the entire Internet disappears and there are power cuts in our counting centres, we will process the results and we will count them correctly.”

Between 3.5 and 4 million people are expected to vote, commented Konstantinov. He expects problems with the large constituencies where the preferential lists are several and processing is slower.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Information Services, Internet, counting centres, elections, constituencies
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria