Austria Raises Sum for Voluntarily Leaving Migrants from EUR 500 to EUR 1,000

Austria’s Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka is launching a new initiative for returning illegal migrants.

Sobotka’s aim is to return 50,000 asylum-seekers from Austria by the end of 2019.

The Interior Minister announced that the first 1,000 people who are refused refugee status will be offered EUR 1,000 to leave Austrian voluntarily. Families which decide to leave the country voluntarily will be offered EUR 3,000.

These sums will be offered only to citizens of Afghanistan, Iraq and the African countries. The financial stimulus of EUR 1,000 will not be offered to citizens of countries in the Western Balkans.

Last year, 10,700 people who had no residence permits left Austria. 5,800 did so voluntarily.

