Police Terminate Registration of 200 Cars in One Week

The police have terminated the registration of 185 vehicles in a week, reported the Interior Ministry. Most drivers were sanctioned for drink driving – 92 cases. In 71 cases, the drivers had no licences, while in 22 cases drug use was detected.

The new penalty entered into force two months ago but is applicable only to car owners.

Four people have died in traffic accidents in a week, showed statistics for the period March 13 – 19. Another 114 were wounded. There were 95 traffic accidents. In a week, 17,000 road violations were reported.

