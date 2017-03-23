Police Terminate Registration of 200 Cars in One Week
BGNES
Four people have died in traffic accidents in a week, showed statistics for the period March 13 – 19. Another 114 were wounded. There were 95 traffic accidents. In a week, 17,000 road violations were reported.
The police have terminated the registration of 185 vehicles in a week, reported the Interior Ministry. Most drivers were sanctioned for drink driving – 92 cases. In 71 cases, the drivers had no licences, while in 22 cases drug use was detected.
The new penalty entered into force two months ago but is applicable only to car owners.
