Bulgaria: British Police Arrests 7 People for London Attack BGNES

Seven people have been arrested across the country after the attack in London, confirmed British police, cited by The Guardian.

The authorities searched six addresses as part of the operation because of the attack on Wednesday.

The operation includes the second biggest city Birmingham, 163 km away from the capital, as well as London and other parts of the country, reported Reuters.

According to the unit for combating terrorism, “there is no specific information about other threats”. The attacker probably acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism.

Meanwhile, British Defence Minister Michael Fallon stated that, according to investigators the attack “is in some shape related to Islamic terrorism and the police is checking whether other people have been involved.”

During the attack on Wednesday, five people were killed, including the attacker, a policeman and two civilians, while 40 people were wounded.

 

 

 

