Sociologists: Voter Turnout to Reach 55 - 60%

A study of the Estat agency on political attitudes of Bulgarians, conducted days before the parliamentary elections on March 26, shows that voter turnout would be between 55 and 60 percent, according to BNR.



The study forecasts that six parties would enter Parliament - GERB, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Volya (''Will''), United Patriots, DPS and the Reformist Bloc.

Just days before the vote, the gap between the two leading formations remains small, but GERB is in more favourable position, having 29.7 percent of support in comparison to 27.1 percent support for BSP.