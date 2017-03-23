Sociologists: Voter Turnout to Reach 55 - 60%

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 09:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sociologists: Voter Turnout to Reach 55 - 60% File photo: EPA/BGNES

A study of the Estat agency on political attitudes of Bulgarians, conducted days before the parliamentary elections on March 26, shows that voter turnout would be between 55 and 60 percent, according to BNR.

The study forecasts that six parties would enter Parliament - GERB, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Volya (''Will''), United Patriots, DPS and the Reformist Bloc.

Just days before the vote, the gap between the two leading formations remains small, but GERB is in more favourable position, having 29.7 percent of support in comparison to 27.1 percent support for BSP.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Socialist Party, GERB, Volya, Reformist Bloc, United Patriots, elections
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria