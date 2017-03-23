President Rumen Radev Addresses Election Campaign Participants
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called on all participants in the election campaign to stick to a responsible tone of voice and conduct, announced from BNR.
On his Facebook account he remarks that certain parties and politicians have tried to add tension to debates in the hope of generation better elections results.
The president calls on Bulgarian citizens to carry out freely their right to vote and points out that institutions work actively to prevent any attempts at electoral malpractices.
