President Rumen Radev Addresses Election Campaign Participants

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev Addresses Election Campaign Participants File photo: EPA/BGNES

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called on all participants in the election campaign to stick to a responsible tone of voice and conduct, announced from BNR.

On his Facebook account he remarks that certain parties and politicians have tried to add tension to debates in the hope of generation better elections results.

The president calls on Bulgarian citizens to carry out freely their right to vote and points out that institutions work actively to prevent any attempts at electoral malpractices.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, parliamentary elections
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria