Armed Police Raid on Birmingham Home Linked to Westminster Attack

Armed police have raided a home and closed off several roads in Birmingham, Sky News reported.



A number of people have been arrested at the property, in Hagley Road in the Egbaston area of the city, according to Sky sources.

Sky News has learned the raid is connected to the terror attack in Westminster on Wednesday, in which a police officer and three other people were killed by a man armed with knives.



Dozens of officers were pictured outside the second floor flat, above a parade of shops, which was cordoned off by police.



Five Ways Island and several other routes near the home were also closed while specialist officers attended.



Roads around the address have now been reopened, but officers remain at the scene.



West Midlands Police referred enquiries about the incident to the Met Police, which said it was "not prepared to discuss the matter for operational reasons".



Following the attack the Prime Minister said the UK's terror threat level would remain at severe.